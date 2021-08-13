3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $549,900

Well Maintained and Updated ranch with that small town charm; but close to all the amenities of city living! Situated on a large corner lot with an incredible 75x35 Commercial Shop. This home has been given all the attention as you will see with rare Russian Granite Countertops throughout, Walnut flooring, a new slate roof, and lets not forget the brand new hot tub nestled under a gazebo with skylights, and a large deck perfect for entertaining. A car lover's dream awaits just steps from the house in the expansive and meticulously maintained shop. It boasts all commercial metallic epoxy floors, central heating and air and LED lights throughout. This property is truly a MUST SEE. Don't miss the opportunity to make this one yours! Call today to set up your own private showing.