Lyndel Spurgeon, M: 402-960-7271, lyndel.spurgeon@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Better than building! This 1year new home is pristine and move in ready, with so many extras included. Walk into an open floor plan with oversized windows filling the home with tons of natural light. Three spacious bedrooms with an additional bonus room used as an office. Kitchen has upgraded appliances, pantry and large island. Neutral colors throughout and custom blinds on most windows. Step out to a beautiful backyard with covered deck, sprinkler system and even a gas line available for a future firepit. Enjoy living in a mature neighborhood and all it has to offer. Home is just a block from the Williamsburg bike trail. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and so much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $549,000
