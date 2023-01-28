 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $548,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $548,000

This Meadowlark floor plan by Sampson Residential Properties is completely finished and awaiting it’s new owners! Grandale Villas set the standard for high-end finishes, zero entry & carefree living. Generous HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, trash/recycle, exterior water, exterior window washing & common area maintenance. With 3 BR & 3 BA this ranch-style patio home features Hardi-plank siding, 3 stalls, spacious main floor laundry w/sink, coffered ceilings, main floor gas fireplace & basement wet bar. The kitchen displays a vast island and comes with SS Apps, walk-in pantry & sizeable informal dining. Enjoy the primary BR en suite with 3/4 BA, dual vanities, separate commode & 9x9 walk-in closet. The basement presents a substantial rec room, wet bar, 3rd BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & gigantic storage room. Beautiful window coverings, sod and landscaping have all been installed. Buy this home today or choose your lot and customizable floor plan.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News