 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $548,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $548,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $548,000

Introducing the Meadowlark by Sampson Residential Properties! This Grandale Villas patio home sets the standard for high-end finishes, zero entry & carefree living. Generous HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, trash/recycle, exterior water, exterior window washing & common area maintenance. With 3 BR & 3 BA this ranch-style patio home features Hardi-plank siding, 3 stalls, spacious main floor laundry room w/soaker sink, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace & upgraded wet bar. The exquisitely done kitchen displays a vast island w/GE SS apps, walk-in pantry & sizeable informal dining. Enjoy the primary BR en suite with 3/4 BA, dual vanities, separate commode w/pocket door & 9x9 walk-in closet. The finished basement presents a substantial rec room, wet bar, 3rd BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & gigantic storage room. Complete with full sod & landscaping. Buy this home or choose your lot and select from one of our customizable floor plans. Schedule your private showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Flying squirrels are landing in Lincoln
Local

Watch Now: Flying squirrels are landing in Lincoln

  • Updated

"Now that we’re starting to get more sightings, I’m more than willing to say we have a population," a state zoologist said of flying squirrel sightings in Lincoln. "But I’m just dying to know how they got here."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News