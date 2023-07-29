Welcome to the this stunning 3 bed, 3 bath ranch-style home with over 2400 sq finished. This unit showcases modern living with high-quality finishes and exceptional craftsmanship. The main level features an open floor plan, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces. The kitchen includes granite counters, painted woodwork, and a walk-in pantry, ensuring ample storage space. The primary bathroom suite boasts a tiled shower and floor, offering a spa-like retreat. This property also features a finished basement with a huge family room, a third bedroom, a full basement bath, and a 3-stall garage, providing convenient parking and storage solutions. Situated in Waterford Estates, one of Lincoln's premier neighborhoods, you'll enjoy a desirable location with access to excellent amenities and services. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity and schedule your private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $540,000
