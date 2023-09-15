Welcome to the Meadowlark by Sampson Residential Properties where Grandale has set the standard for high-end finishes, zero entry and carefree living! This ranch-style home with 3 bedrooms features a main floor primary bedroom and laundry, coffered ceilings, fireplace, beautiful window coverings, finished basement, 3 stalls and cement board siding. The kitchen displays a vast island with SS appliances, walk-in pantry and spacious informal dining. Enjoy the primary bedroom with en suite bathroom, dual vanities, separate commode and 9x9 walk-in closet. The basement presents a substantial rec room, wet bar, bedroom with walk-in closet, bathroom and gigantic storage room. Elevated HOA amenities include lawn care, snow removal, trash/recycle, exterior irrigation, annual exterior window cleaning and common area maintenance. Road work for 40th St. expansion due to major development planning including a new Bryan Cancer Center. See directions for detour and schedule your private showing today!