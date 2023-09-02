Welcome to the this stunning 3 bed, 3 bath ranch-style home with over 2400 sq finished. This unit showcases modern living with high-quality finishes and exceptional craftsmanship. The main level features an open floor plan, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces. The kitchen includes granite counters, painted woodwork, and a walk-in pantry, ensuring ample storage space. The primary bathroom suite boasts a tiled shower and floor, offering a spa-like retreat. This property also features a finished basement with a huge family room, a third bedroom, a full basement bath, and a 3-stall garage, providing convenient parking and storage solutions. Situated in Waterford Estates, one of Lincoln's premier neighborhoods, you'll enjoy a desirable location with access to excellent amenities and services. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity and schedule your private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Huskers had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Gophers came back to win on Dragan Kesich's field goal as time expired.
From parking to tickets to calling a postgame Uber, check out our guide before attending Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Some Huskers got good news Tuesday, and others didn't. Here's a glance at how former Nebraska players fared on cut day in the NFL.
If you want to get noticed, you’ve got to do something big. And Nebraska's match against Omaha was huge. Here's how national media and athlete…
Yes, wins would be great, but a strong foundation is what Athletic Director Trev Alberts is looking for in Matt Rhule’s debut campaign.