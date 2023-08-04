Open House Sunday 1:00-2:30pm & Wed 11-1 Welcoming you with 2500+ square feet of top-end finishes where you will find three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large corner kitchen with walk-in pantry, a gas fireplace, composite decking with aluminum railing and much more. Zero entry from garage, front door and even the master walk-in shower! Kitchen features include gas range, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and soft closing doors/drawers. Master suite provides zero-entry master shower with attached seat, dual sink vanity with tall linen cabinet and direct access to master closet and main floor laundry. Featured in the upstairs is LVP and carpet flooring, stoned fireplace with large windows for tons of natural light. Exterior has stone and fiber cement board siding coverings with attached two-stall garage. All finishes are designer selected with quality and function in mind. Ask about seller incentives!
contributed
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $531,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lincoln man went to prison Wednesday for recording a video of consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl, which qualified as child pornography.
The Royal Grove — a Lincoln music venue in its 90th year of operation — will close after Saturday's performance for a month to complete its re…
On the opening day of Nebraska football’s training camp, Husker coach Matt Rhule delivered surprising news.
In May, Terri Patton opened Lil' Risky in north Lincoln. The name is an homage to her father's bars but also shows her own playful side.
A ticket worth $120,000 was sold in Saunders County, and a ticket worth $22,000 was bought in Lincoln.