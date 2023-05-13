Open House Sunday 1:00-2:30pm & Wed 11-1 Welcoming you with 2500+ square feet of top-end finishes where you will find three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large corner kitchen with walk-in pantry, a gas fireplace, composite decking with aluminum railing and much more. Zero entry from garage, front door and even the master walk-in shower! Kitchen features include gas range, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and soft closing doors/drawers. Master suite provides zero-entry master shower with attached seat, dual sink vanity with tall linen cabinet and direct access to master closet and main floor laundry. Featured in the upstairs is LVP and carpet flooring, stoned fireplace with large windows for tons of natural light. Exterior has stone and fiber cement board siding coverings with attached two-stall garage. All finishes are designer selected with quality and function in mind. Ask about seller incentives!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $525,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln Police Department could not be reached for comment, but a department call log lists a "natural death" incident at Jeff Dodge's south L…
Omaha Fox affiliate KPTM is among five stations owned by Sinclair Broadcasting that will no longer produce local newscasts.
As Nebraska trims its scholarship roster to 85, Matt Rhule said it allowed the Huskers to award two scholarships to walk-ons. More on that, an…
The 25-year-old headbutted the girl and started lunging toward additional students as a teacher intervened, police said in court filings.
Two multi-sport athletes are set to join the Nebraska football team as walk-ons, bringing NU to 15 total walk-ons in its 2023 class.