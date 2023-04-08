Open House Sunday 1:00-2:30pm & Wed 11-1 Welcoming you with 2500+ square feet of top-end finishes where you will find three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large corner kitchen with walk-in pantry, a gas fireplace, composite decking with aluminum railing and much more. Zero entry from garage, front door and even the master walk-in shower! Kitchen features include gas range, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and soft closing doors/drawers. Master suite provides zero-entry master shower with attached seat, dual sink vanity with tall linen cabinet and direct access to master closet and main floor laundry. Featured in the upstairs is LVP and carpet flooring, stoned fireplace with large windows for tons of natural light. Exterior has stone and fiber cement board siding coverings with attached two-stall garage. All finishes are designer selected with quality and function in mind. Ask about seller incentives!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $525,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last month, the Lancaster County Attorney sought a court order to compel Mickey Joseph's accuser to attend the hearing, suggesting she was no …
Lincoln Police on Monday identified the Lincoln man who was killed in a shooting Friday night as 18-year-old Damien Brave.
The University of Nebraska said Ladely is retiring as director of UNL's film program, but he says he was fired.
An agent called the Dumbbell — historically a 900-head cow/calf operation that’s in the nation’s “top cow county”— one of the founding ranches…
'Tough act to follow' — He built Lincoln Southwest's theater department. Now, the curtain is closing.
Bob Henrichs has directed more than 80 shows at Lincoln Southwest, which has become the gold standard for high school theater in the state.