Welcome to the this stunning 3 bed, 3 bath ranch-style home with over 2400 sq finished. This unit showcases modern living with high-quality finishes and exceptional craftsmanship. The main level features an open floor plan, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces. The kitchen includes granite counters, painted woodwork, and a walk-in pantry, ensuring ample storage space. The primary bathroom suite boasts a tiled shower and floor, offering a spa-like retreat. This property also features a finished basement with a huge family room, a third bedroom, a full basement bath, and a 3-stall garage, providing convenient parking and storage solutions. Situated in Waterford Estates, one of Lincoln's premier neighborhoods, you'll enjoy a desirable location with access to excellent amenities and services. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity and schedule your private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Less than one month ago, Matt Rhule said players who fumble "can't play for us." It rang true for Anthony Grant. Why not for Jeff Sims?
Maggi Thorne, known for appearing on "American Ninja Warrior," said a flight attendant told her she wasn't "appropriately dressed" and might h…
Shedeur Sanders had some pointed jabs at Matt Rhule. He cited a pregame moment and offseason comments in saying "all respect was gone."
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
As of Friday afternoon, the Central Nebraska Irrigation District's gauge on the Platte near Grand Island was at just under 2.5 feet, down from…