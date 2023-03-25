OPEN HOUSE SUNDAYS 1-2:30PM AND WEDNESDAYS 11-1:00PM!!! Welcoming you with 2500+ square feet of top-end finishes where you will find three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large corner kitchen with walk-in pantry, a gas fireplace, composite decking with aluminum railing and much more. Zero entry from garage, front door and even the master walk-in shower! Kitchen features include gas range, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and soft closing doors/drawers. Master suite provides zero-entry master shower with attached seat, dual sink vanity with tall linen cabinet and direct access to master closet and main floor laundry. Featured in the upstairs is LVP and carpet flooring, stoned fireplace with large windows for tons of natural light. Exterior has stone and fiber cement board siding coverings with attached two-stall garage. All finishes are designer selected with quality and function in mind. Ask about seller incentives!