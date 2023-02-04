Trudy Meyer, M: 402-676-4061, trudy.meyer@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Showings start 2/9/2023. Excellent open and easy living floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of light across the back of the living space. Great kitchen with huge center island, granite counters and walk in pantry. Private primary bedroom offers a bathroom with double vanity, large shower and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom on the main floor is also a perfect den or office. The wide open lower level family room has a wet bar area and attached bonus space. The third bedroom down and full bath complete the picture. Enjoy the fully fenced flat lot with covered deck. You will appreciate the quality construction of this home built by Buhr Homes.