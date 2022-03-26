Excellent quality 3+1 bedroom, 3 bath walkout ranch built by Buhr Homes. Beautiful kitchen has large center island with breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and water purifier. Spacious main bedroom. Main bath includes large walk-in shower and double sinks, extra large walk-in closet. Rec room, wet bar, two bedrooms, full bath and storage area complete the finished daylight & walkout basement. Seller has made several updates including vinyl privacy fence, professional landscaping, granite countertops in the basement bath and wet bar area with brand new faucets, and designer quality blinds and window coverings throughout. Shows well! Public/buyer and agent ONE time OPEN HOUSE on Sunday, March 27th, 12:00-5:00.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Kolterman, a spokesperson for Lincoln Premium Poultry, confirmed that the flock is on a farm that raises chickens sent for processing at the company's Costco-affiliated operation in Fremont.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Scottsbluff OL Brock Knutson has piled up a nice list of Power Five options; will his dream school offer?
The Scottsbluff offensive lineman and three-star prospect in the 2023 class is getting out and trying to see as many colleges as possible this spring.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana put out a call for donations after it suffered a "huge setback." The group is working to put legalization of medical marijuana before Nebraska voters this fall.
Zavier Betts, expected to be key receiver in Nebraska's rotation, hasn't been at practice this week.
On Wednesday night, a 13-year-old boy's mother showed up at LPD's Northwest substation saying she had just driven to Chicago and picked up her son and four other boys.
Maybe Zavier Betts will rejoin Nebraska's team at some point. But you have to wonder, especially considering Mickey Joseph's hardline approach to coaching.
After federal agents first tried to contact Fortenberry at his Lincoln home in 2019, the congressman called the then-Lincoln police chief. Fortenberry said he was concerned for his family's safety.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.