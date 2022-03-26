3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000

Excellent quality 3+1 bedroom, 3 bath walkout ranch built by Buhr Homes. Beautiful kitchen has large center island with breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and water purifier. Spacious main bedroom. Main bath includes large walk-in shower and double sinks, extra large walk-in closet. Rec room, wet bar, two bedrooms, full bath and storage area complete the finished daylight & walkout basement. Seller has made several updates including vinyl privacy fence, professional landscaping, granite countertops in the basement bath and wet bar area with brand new faucets, and designer quality blinds and window coverings throughout. Shows well! Public/buyer and agent ONE time OPEN HOUSE on Sunday, March 27th, 12:00-5:00.