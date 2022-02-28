3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000

Newly updated brick home sitting on 4.83 acres with 2 pastures!! New flooring throughout the main level with a newly added primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet! The kitchen has brand new appliances and countertops. The detached 2 car garage has space perfect for a shop area! Included is 4 additional buildings, 1 converted to large chicken coop and a NEW 1500 gallon septic system. This is a well maintained property with pear and apple trees, well established grape vine, and flower gardens! The views from the gazebo and wrap around porch are simply amazing. Come check out this peaceful sanctuary just in time for spring! AMA