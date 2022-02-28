Newly updated brick home sitting on 4.83 acres with 2 pastures!! New flooring throughout the main level with a newly added primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet! The kitchen has brand new appliances and countertops. The detached 2 car garage has space perfect for a shop area! Included is 4 additional buildings, 1 converted to large chicken coop and a NEW 1500 gallon septic system. This is a well maintained property with pear and apple trees, well established grape vine, and flower gardens! The views from the gazebo and wrap around porch are simply amazing. Come check out this peaceful sanctuary just in time for spring! AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000
Dillard's, which bought the building after Younkers closed, filed a $9.9 million building permit and looks to be planning an expansion into the space.
In addition to restitution, United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced James Nieman to five years of probation and 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for theft of government funds.
What better way to celebrate 4-20 than with a Snoop Dogg concert? That’s going to happen when the iconic pot-loving rapper is joined by rising country star Koe Wetzel at Pinnacle Bank Arena April 20.
Nicki Beenblossom, who authorities believe was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.
In a complaint, Phi Gamma Delta argued it was punished and retaliated against for its members’ political viewpoints and protected political speech after members allegedly harassed participants of the 2017 Women’s March.
"It was just an open, welcoming home where everyone felt like they belonged," Patte Newman said. "And just — that's Alene. Just an open heart and open house, and someplace that everyone can feel comfortable."
Scott Frost's contract was extended in late 2019 and Fred Hoiberg's six months after. Now, those agreements are the center of attention.
Sixteen years ago today, the eight winners of what was then the nation's largest lottery jackpot stepped forward to raucous applause at a press conference in Lincoln.
Soon after the Huskers announced Chuck Love's suspension, guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team's official online roster.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.