 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000

Newly updated brick home sitting on 4.83 acres with 2 pastures!! New flooring throughout the main level with a newly added primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet! The kitchen has brand new appliances and countertops. The detached 2 car garage has space perfect for a shop area! Included is 4 additional buildings, 1 converted to large chicken coop and a NEW 1500 gallon septic system. This is a well maintained property with pear and apple trees, well established grape vine, and flower gardens! The views from the gazebo and wrap around porch are simply amazing. Come check out this peaceful sanctuary just in time for spring! AMA

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Snoop Dogg to celebrate 4-20 in Lincoln

Snoop Dogg to celebrate 4-20 in Lincoln

What better way to celebrate 4-20 than with a Snoop Dogg concert? That’s going to happen when the iconic pot-loving rapper is joined by rising country star Koe Wetzel at Pinnacle Bank Arena April 20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News