3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $449,900

Welcome to 7240 Carmen Dr. This well maintained 3-bed 3-bath home is ready for you to move right in. The sprawling main floor has tons of natural light coming in through the many east facing windows. A skylight provides plenty of light in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout much of the main floor. A large primary bedroom with a full bath and huge walk-in closet is on the main floor as well as the laundry room. You will love the four season room off the back deck. It is heated and has windows all around. The living room offers plenty of space for everybody to gather around the fireplace. Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms and the third bathroom. The walkout basement has a covered patio for another place to sit and relax. The HOA takes care of lawncare as well as snow removal and trash service. Don't miss this opportunity to call this all brick standalone townhome in south Lincoln your home. Call today to schedule your private showing.