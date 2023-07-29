Schneider Custom Homes presents to you this classic Ava Nicole with a modern twist on the exterior. Sitting on a walkout lot in Southwest Village Heights, this three bedroom home includes a finished rec room in the basement as well as space for two additional future bedrooms and bathroom. The details of this home offer a designers touch from top to bottom. The open kitchen offers painted cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers and quartz countertops as well as decorative lighting over the large island. Designer selected finishes. Call today for more info.