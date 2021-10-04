3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $430,000

The pride of ownership is obvious in this meticulously kept home. Located in a cul-de-sac in Southeast Lincoln, this ranch style home has a fantastic fenced backyard with mature trees and a covered patio. Inside you have room to spread out with over 2700 square feet of finish. All 3 bedrooms are extra large and all feature walk-in closets. An egress window is already in place making a potential 4th bedroom an easy addition. Kitchen has been professionally updated with granite countertops. The primary bathroom has a double vanity and a separate tub and shower. Other fantastic features include newer high-efficiency triple paned argon filled windows, walk-in pantry, 3-stall garage, and tons of storage space. Roof is 6 years old.