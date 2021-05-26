3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $429,500

Karie Milford, M: 402-320-3777, karie@milford.com, https://www.milford.com - If you are looking for a pristine new-construction feel without the hassle of building, look no further than this stunning ranch townhome that shows like a model! A spacious footprint combined with a cozy cottage feel is enhanced by gorgeous architectural details and modern touches. Expansive rooms accentuate the open concept living space ensuring that there is room for everyone! The fireplace is the centerpiece of the living area with a floor-to-ceiling stone façade that will compliment any décor. Beautiful acacia hardwoods on the main level compliment the neutral palette, particularly in the kitchen. With quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and more, you will find every detail has been attended to. Nestled atop a hill in the desirable Village Gardens neighborhood, you have views for days from the comfort of your custom covered back deck. The east-facing deck has been reinforced t View More