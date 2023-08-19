Remington Homes' Fall Parade Home is our Vail II floor plan. 1537 sq ft on the main level including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 3 stall attached garage. Nain floor laundry room. Vaulted ceiling runs throughout the great room, kitchen and dining room giving the home a very spacious feel. Gas fireplace with wood mantle and windows on either side in the great room. Kitchen features a nice walk-in pantry, breakfast bar with overhang countertop, stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertop with tile backsplash. Luxury vinyl planking, pendant lights, painted white interior trim and 2 panel doors and white cabinetry throughout the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Patio. Egress window and rough-in plumbing at the unfinished basement. Builder can finish all or some of the basement upon a buyers' request.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $398,370
