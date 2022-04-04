3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $394,900

Welcome home to this lovely ranch style home located in South East Lincoln. This home boasts a beautiful open concept layout that'll grab your attention from the moment you walk in. The primary suite is generously sized and features a walk-in closet as well as a large walk-in shower! The two other bedrooms are great size and also feature plenty of closet space. The kitchen and dining area receive lots of natural light which highlight the beautiful floors and wonder granite countertops. You'll enjoy the large open basement which is plenty big to host all the family gatherings. The backyard is fully fenced and beautifully landscaped with several trees! The yard comes with nice views of the commons area as well. You do not want to miss out on this one. Call to schedule your showing today!