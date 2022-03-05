3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,900

Beautiful New Construction Home by Newcastle Custom Homes. Your wait for the perfect home is over. This is it! Featuring all the “must-haves” in a new home, such as the Walk-In Pantry, Walk-Out Basement, Covered Deck and Patio, LVP flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, hall, laundry and mud room, Granite kitchen countertop with Tile Backsplash, full Sod and Sprinklers, Vaulted Ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom, and a 3 Stall Garage. The Madison II plan has 3 bedrooms on the main level (all on one side), including the Primary Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks, and Tile Floors. Scheduled to be complete June 1, 2022, get in soon to make this Incredible Home, Your Home!