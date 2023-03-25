Remington Homes' Vail II ranch-style floor plan. 1537 sq ft on the main level. Split bedroom design. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 3 stall garage. Vaulted great room with direct-vent gas fireplace. Stylish white cabinets, interior trim and interior doors throughout the home. Large kitchen with a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Main floor laundry room off the garage. Master suite has a private 3/4 bath with double sinks and large walk-in closet. The basement has an egress window and plumbing rough-in and is ready to finish upon a buyers' request. Full sod and underground sprinklers.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $388,980
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost didn't win much on the field, but he smashed one local record last year on his way out of town. His…
The nation's top 2024 recruit will be in Lincoln this weekend — and he's bringing friends with him. Dylan Raiola's visit to Nebraska's junior …
In harrowing court records filed Wednesday afternoon, investigators offered the most detailed accounting yet of the alleged abuse that led to …
“It would drown out my house, my dad’s house, the neighbor’s house, and take a lot of land out of production,” one area farmer said about the …
Several chains and locally based eateries are planning new locations in Lincoln, including one chain that's based in Taiwan.