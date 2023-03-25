Remington Homes' Vail II ranch-style floor plan. 1537 sq ft on the main level. Split bedroom design. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 3 stall garage. Vaulted great room with direct-vent gas fireplace. Stylish white cabinets, interior trim and interior doors throughout the home. Large kitchen with a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Main floor laundry room off the garage. Master suite has a private 3/4 bath with double sinks and large walk-in closet. The basement has an egress window and plumbing rough-in and is ready to finish upon a buyers' request. Full sod and underground sprinklers.