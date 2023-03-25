You don’t want to miss this opportunity! Builder has just done a generous PRICE REDUCTION and is offering to pay ALL closing costs! Call for ADDITIONAL BUIDER INCENTIVES available through May 31, 2023! Brand new townhome in Garden View at Vintage Heights! You'll love this floor-plan – over 2,200 sq ft of finish featuring a huge open living space on the main, a drop-zone with a built-in bench that flows to the kitchen/dining, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. An expansive 7x5 pantry and 1/2 bath complete the main level. Upstairs are three large bedrooms each with walk-in closets - the master closet is huge. The second floor also offers a sitting-area and convenient laundry, master bath and guest bath both with dual sinks. The maintenance-free exterior features a deck, covered patio, 2-stall garage, and sprinklers. Room to grow with an additional 577 sq ft of future finish in the walk-out basement. HOA approved fences are allowed!