3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $379,900

Tamera Toof, M: 402-450-8882, ttoof@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Stunner in South Lincoln--This 3+ bedroom/4 bath home has gorgeous wood floors and a 3 stall garage! Cozy fall evenings could be spent enjoying the fireplace in the living room, or maybe your patio with views of your beautifully landscaped and fenced back yard. The newly finished basement offers additional space for all to enjoy and a flex room that would make a great home office. Lots of upgrades including cement board siding & a reverse osmosis system. Contact us to schedule your showing today