Welcome to 5941 S. 94th Street! Introducing "The Farmington" the newest model created by Live Well Designs. This 2 Story home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an option for a 4th bedroom and 4th bathroom in the lower level. All of our homes feature outstanding upgraded finishes. Factory custom cabinets, granite or quartz counter tops throughout, luxury vinyl plank flooring, full stainless Whirlpool appliance package, wonderful lighting options, and exceptional room sizes. Fully finished oversized 2 stall garage, upgraded insulation package, and high efficiency HVAC system to keep your energy costs reasonable. Optional basement finish is available where you can add a wonderful rec room, 4th bedroom, and 4th bathroom. Full service HOA. Community Garden, pickle ball, and walking path coming in 2023. Call us today to schedule your appointment where you still may be able to pick out some of your own finishes, plenty of lot options still available.