Major price improvement! Brand new townhome in Garden View at Vintage Heights! You'll love this floor-plan – over 2,200 sq ft of finish featuring a huge open living space on the main, a drop-zone with a built-in bench that flows to the kitchen/dining, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. An expansive 7x5 pantry and 1/2 bath complete the main level. Upstairs are three large bedrooms each with walk-in closets - the master closet is huge. The second floor also offers a sitting-area and convenient laundry, master bath and guest bath both with dual sinks. The maintenance-free exterior features a deck, covered patio, 2-stall garage, and sprinklers. Room to grow with an additional 577 sq ft of future finish in the walk-out basement. HOA approved fences are allowed!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $369,000
