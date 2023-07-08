Come tour this nearly-new, move-in ready 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Southeast Lincoln today! This gorgeous townhome in the new Garden View at Vintage Heights neighborhood has over 2,300 square feet of finished space with so many nice finishes. The main floor features a living room, beautiful kitchen with large granite island, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. The dining area walks out to the covered, composite deck. There is also a 1/2 bath on this main floor. The 2nd floor features a giant primary suite with a beautiful bathroom and the most amazing walk-in closet! Two additional large bedrooms and another full bathroom are on this floor. Laundry is between all the bedrooms, conveniently along with a little seating area! The walk-out basement is ready to be finished to add an additional legal bedroom, living space, and a bathroom. Fences are allowed, but must be HOA approved. HOA covers lawn, snow removal, and trash service! Schedule your private showing today!