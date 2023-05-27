Welcome home to the Briarwood floor plan built by Prairie Home Builders! This two bedroom, two bath ranch townhome is such a sweet plan that features quartz countertops, LVP flooring, Granite kitchen appliances, 9' ceilings, 2x6 exterior walls and finishes you will want to see! Walk into this beautiful open floor plan with a huge island in the kitchen, lots of cupboard space, guest bath and a spacious living room. The large primary bedroom and bath with walk in closet will definitely suit your needs. The daylight basement features a large family room, bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bath and lots of storage. This townhome is in our south covenant addition location in southeast Lincoln. HOA includes lawn, trash and snow removal to fit your busy lifestyle! Basement ready for buyer to finish to their liking. Call for a showing and ask about floor plan options!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $360,039
