Introducing "The Latitude". Welcome to Garden View at Vintage Heights. The Latitude Model will impress you immediately as you walk through the front door. This high quality row house style home features 3 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an open floor plan with plenty of space, all expertly situated on all 3 levels. The main level is complete with beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded cabinetry with granite counter tops. Complete stainless steel appliance package and linear gas fireplace. All 3 bedrooms have their own walk in closets and access to their own bathroom. Two stall rear attached garage and second story deck with south exposure backing to commons area. Easy access to community garden space, pickle ball courts, and paved walking path. Full service HOA, no need for a mower or snow blower. Home is situated on the perfect spot within Garden View at Vintage Heights.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Currently 219 freshmen and just 26 sophomores have enrolled. Just more than 30 upperclassmen applied to transfer.
The 8.8 inches was more snow than the city had gotten in total since March 2021.
Matt Rhule isn't allowed to be in the weight room all the time, meaning it's Corey Campbell's show to run. Here's a glimpse into what it looks like.
The roster subtractions are only the first of what will eventually be double-digits as NU works back down to the 85-man scholarship limit by f…
Sen. Megan Hunt said her amendment to ban minors from vacation Bible school classes and other "religious indoctrination camps" was meant to ma…