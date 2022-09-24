 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $358,203

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $358,203

This brand new Camden will welcome you home in early 2023. Three car garage on a large corner lot with underground sprinklers, a walk-out basement, stacked stone exterior and an enlarged back patio provides a ton of street appeal. Inside, 3 large bedrooms, open concept kitchen with cathedral ceiling in modern colors will make entertaining a breeze. Enjoy peace of mind with Hartland Homes' high quality construction and products; low-e maintenance-free windows, energy efficient gas furnace, watch dog water proofing and architectural shingles are just a few! Use our preferred lender and we'll pay your closing costs saving you over $7100! Call today to find out more.

