The Garden Beauty Villa by Live Well Designs is the latest model in North Lincoln's Garden View Community located near 35th and Superior. The Garden Beauty offers 1472 sq ft of finish with a comfortable yet contemporary flair. Finishes include granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring throughout the main level, an appliance package that includes range/oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator, and stack-able washer & dryer. The main level also features a master suite with walk-in closet and a double vanity with granite counters. Upstairs you will find 2 additional rooms and a cozy loft space that can be used as an office, gaming or sitting area. Enjoy the walking trails, community garden space and 2 stocked ponds. This property comes with a 4 yr. America's Preferred Home Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $352,600
