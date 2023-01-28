3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $350,000

Are you ready for this? Beautiful ranch townhome located in south Lincoln that is ready to move in! This home offers a completely finished basement with a 3rd bedroom and bathroom, a large entertainment room and home office area! Granit counter tops, all stainless steel appliances and a nice pantry top off this lovely kitchen. Out back enjoy the extended covered patio area with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining or lounging. Coffered and vaulted ceilings are just a few of the features to enjoy in this home! Schedule your private viewing today!