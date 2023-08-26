Welcome to this like new townhome in Village West! The Braxton is a desirable ranch floor plan offering over 2000 total square feet of finished living space. This 3 bedroom/3 bathroom open concept townhome features main level laundry, a generous covered deck and large primary suite with over-sized walk-in closet. You will find custom cabinets and granite counter tops come standard in the kitchen/dining area. This home has all stainless steel kitchen appliances. Exterior features include maintenance free vinyl siding/stone, 2-stall garage, underground sprinklers and sod.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $350,000
