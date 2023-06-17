Welcome to 4121 W Milton Road, your home sweet home! This warm and inviting 4 bedroom property features vaulted ceilings in the open living area, allowing lots of natural light to pour in. With two bathrooms on the main floor and a laundry room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms as well as a fourth one in the basement with a bathroom. Step out onto the covered deck - complete with fan and lighting. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the living room. Take advantage of the walkout access to a covered patio from downstairs to the large fenced in backyard. Not only that but this house also has plenty of comfort features like heat pump, water softener, and tons of storage space in the basement. And don't forget about that generous main bedroom suite with a walk-in shower, double sinks, higher counters plus an ample walk-in closet. Call now to schedule your showing.