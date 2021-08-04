 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a townhome on Park Place! 2901 Park Place is like no townhome you have seen before! This custom and meticulously cared for home features more than 4000 finished square feet and boasts a view of Holmes Lake! Featuring 3 bedrooms (with opportunity for a 4th and 5th) and 3 baths you may wonder where to begin your tour!  The first level has beautiful wood floors, an oversized kitchen with solid wood cabinets and gorgeous windows to look outside at the view. You will be able to admire the view from 2 different levels, including a unique and functional loft space. The current owner has made sure this home is move in ready  and has in the last few years updated many of the windows to new Pella throughout,  a new skylight, a new roof, updated paint, epoxy in the garage, various updated appliances and much more!  Enjoy warm summer evenings on your patio and take advantage of nearby recreational trails! This is a Must See!

