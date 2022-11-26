 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900

Welcome to 5863 S.95th street, located in Garden View at Vintage Heights. Nebraska Cottage Company is excited to showcase their new 1-1/2 story cottage. Kelly Langer, owner of Nebraska Cottage company works with the individual client to ensure they are getting exactly what they want. This home features upgraded finishes including Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances, Moen faucets, granite counter tops throughout, factory custom cabinets, and very generous lighting allowances. Exterior of the home is 100% maintenance free. Front covered porch with option wrap around deck adjacent to the green space common area. Oversized 2-Stall garage, Therma Tru Exterior Door Systems, lots of windows which will provide an abundant amount of natural light. Garden View at Vintage Heights is a full service HOA neighborhood. Community gardens, pickleball court, and walking paths coming soon in 2023. Please call today to schedule an appointment and come be a part of this community.

