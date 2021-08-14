New construction townhome in southeast lincoln!! Available to move in on 9/15! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome features granite counter tops, LVP flooring, kitchen appliances, walk in closets, interior drain tile, and finishes you will want to see! You will love this little townhome development with no thru traffic, close to great shopping, great restaurants and the best part is the HOA takes care of your lawn, trash and snow removal! Sell your snow blower for the upcoming season and set up a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An employee says she and another worker, who were the only ones left on staff, put up a sign saying, "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience."
- Updated
Memorial Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. Here’s a guide for going to the biggest concert in Lincoln history.
- Updated
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is now recommending that everyone, both those who are vaccinated and those who are not, wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
- Updated
Local investor Mark Suleiman has purchased Barry's Bar and Grill and plans to reopen it under new management.
- Updated
"I just felt like this is Scott's first team that the majority of the group has been recruited by him, knows what he wants, has bought into his approach and so on."
- Updated
After a storm of hate led to the cancellation of the Drag Queen Story Hour at the Lincoln Children's Museum last week, the staff at Butterfly Bakery was compelled to act.
- Updated
The Rev. Ramon Decaen had been the pastor of Cristo Rey Parish for 10 years. "He was a man who just gave of himself completely and was really always just looking out for other people, looking out for the underdog."
- Updated
The top-ranked Americans swept No. 2 Brazil 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 in Tokyo late Saturday.
- Updated
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there.
- Updated
Bryan Health, CHI Health and several other of the state's largest hospitals announced their plans in a joint statement.