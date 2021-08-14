3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $339,900

New construction townhome in southeast lincoln!! Available to move in on 9/15! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome features granite counter tops, LVP flooring, kitchen appliances, walk in closets, interior drain tile, and finishes you will want to see! You will love this little townhome development with no thru traffic, close to great shopping, great restaurants and the best part is the HOA takes care of your lawn, trash and snow removal! Sell your snow blower for the upcoming season and set up a showing today!