Welcome Home! This cozy 2 story home is everything you've been looking for! Tucked into a peaceful cul-de-sac with beautifully manicured landscaping, 8049 Hanna Pointe Pl is ready for it's new owners. Step on inside to tour the formal dining/office space and dining room. The Kitchen & Main Living-room layout allows for a traditional yet open atmosphere. Take a look outback to enjoy the thoughtfully designed yard featuring a custom patio, river birch trees, & fencing. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms including the master suite that features a large walk-in closet. Just downstairs in the basement is an entertaining room, 2 non-conforming rooms & a plumbed space ready for bathroom finishings. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Scott Frost said “magic speeches” weren’t going to save his reeling team this year and turned the postgame message over to his captains.
- Updated
The Nebraska athletic director offered a frank assessment of the officiating in the Huskers' narrow loss to Michigan earlier this month.
- Updated
Matt Millen says Scott Frost is "one of those guys you hold onto. He'll turn the corner. That'll happen." But get those chairs ready for the next town hall session.
- Updated
The investment is believed to be the largest ever in a Lincoln-based company other than Hudl.
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
- Updated
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
- Updated
Cases in Lancaster County have dropped, but local officials have expressed concern at the number of COVID-19 patients that continue to fill up Lincoln's hospital beds.
- Updated
You don't have to be Kirk Herbstreit to understand that continually missing out on bowls tends to stymie a program's progress.
- Updated
If convicted, Anna Idigima and George Weaver Jr. would face 10 years to life in prison. Last month, officials announced their arrests and the theft of more than $1.2 million worth of narcotics from the patrol's evidence facility.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Another year of high school softball is in the books. And, as usual, there was no shortage of talent around the city, area and state.