3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $339,900

Welcome Home! This cozy 2 story home is everything you've been looking for! Tucked into a peaceful cul-de-sac with beautifully manicured landscaping, 8049 Hanna Pointe Pl is ready for it's new owners. Step on inside to tour the formal dining/office space and dining room. The Kitchen & Main Living-room layout allows for a traditional yet open atmosphere. Take a look outback to enjoy the thoughtfully designed yard featuring a custom patio, river birch trees, & fencing. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms including the master suite that features a large walk-in closet. Just downstairs in the basement is an entertaining room, 2 non-conforming rooms & a plumbed space ready for bathroom finishings. Schedule your showing today!