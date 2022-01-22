3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $336,545

THIS IS OUR NEWEST MODEL HOME, WE BELIEVE IT WILL BECOME OUR BEST SELLER. THE MODEL HAS LVP IN LIVING ROOM, BATHROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, FOYER.
First-year Husker A.D. Trev Alberts says "an underlying, consistent communication about competitive excellence hasn't been enough of our narrative as a department." Feels like the new boss is turning up the heat.
Nebraska double-dipped in the transfer quarterback market, pairing former Florida State signal-caller Chubba Purdy with Casey Thompson.
The board ruled that a Gretna player failed to establish residency within the district, thus making him ineligible to play.
Changes are being considered for Memorial Stadium as NU officials "work through an outstanding modernization plan with community leaders," A.D. Trev Alberts says.
Ajay Allen was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU. Now, he's visiting Lincoln.
When Nebraska popped on Casey Thompson’s radar as a possible transfer destination, two names popped into Charles Thompson's mind: Mickey Joseph and Kenny Wilhite. That helped the Huskers' chances greatly.
Caffey, a second-team All-American middle blocker, needs an NCAA waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete.
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said the body was found about three-quarters of a mile from the crash site up against a fence line.
Nitro Burger is closing its doors, while a new restaurant has plans to open locally.
"We've identified locations we think would work, and we think would fit our criteria," Speaker Mike Hilgers said of a proposed lake between Lincoln and Omaha, adding no site has been selected at this time.
