3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $335,295

The board ruled that a Gretna player failed to establish residency within the district, thus making him ineligible to play.
Ajay Allen was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU. Now, he's visiting Lincoln.
When Nebraska popped on Casey Thompson’s radar as a possible transfer destination, two names popped into Charles Thompson's mind: Mickey Joseph and Kenny Wilhite. That helped the Huskers' chances greatly.
Caffey, a second-team All-American middle blocker, needs an NCAA waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete.
Nitro Burger is closing its doors, while a new restaurant has plans to open locally.
Nebraska double-dipped in the transfer quarterback market, pairing former Florida State signal-caller Chubba Purdy with Casey Thompson.
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
She’s the first player from Nebraska’s six-player 2021 recruiting class that's no longer with the program.
"Every school that I've gone to, I've gotten a 'Go Big Red' as soon as I walked in," Bryan Applewhite says of life on the recruiting trail.
Several players have entered Nebraska's 2023 picture at quarterback, and we take a look at some of those prospects along with a preview of junior day.
