3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $333,000

A Quality home built by Hunt-Clark Builders, in the business for over 30 years! This beautiful 1238 SQ Ft, ranch-style walk-out home has a huge three car attached garage, vaulted ceiling in the great room, and large bath in the primary bedroom. There are three well appointed bedrooms in this home with the option to finish the walk-out basement with a fourth bedroom and 3rd bathroom in the basement. Back yard backs to trees. A large center island graces the kitchen with GRANITE counters. Off the vaulted dining area a beautiful elevated deck awaits thru the sliding patio door. Quality materials and finishes, all the popular styles. Area mailbox is right out front so no more walking 3 blocks to get your mail! Finished basement is available at additional cost. Don't miss this walk-out that backs onto trees.