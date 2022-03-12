The Garden Beauty Villa by Live Well Designs is the latest model in North Lincoln's Garden View Community located near 35th and Superior. The Garden Beauty offers 1472 sq ft of finish with a comfortable yet contemporary flair. Finishes include granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring throughout the main level, an appliance package that includes range/oven, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator, and stack-able washer & dryer. The main level also features a primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet and a double vanity with granite counters. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms and a cozy loft space that can be used as an office, gaming or sitting area. Enjoy the walking trails, community garden space and 2 stocked ponds.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A semi truck that had been traveling east on I-80 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on, sparking the rollover crash that killed three people, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Kolby Elliott was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 10:37 p.m. Monday — about two hours after he crashed into a pickup, according to Lincoln police.
Welcome to the Journal Star's hub for the state basketball tournaments. Two tournaments, six days and 92 games begin at 9 a.m. Monday.
A member of the transgender community and LBGTQ advocate who spoke in favor of the city's updated fairness ordinance died by suicide Thursday.
The Lincoln Logistics Hub, proposed on a site at 65th Street and Arbor Road, would eventually have nearly 1 million square feet of warehouse space spread across three buildings.
Says new Husker assistant Mickey Joseph of wideout Zavier Betts: "Zavier, you know, was an immature kid when I first got here. But now, he's grown up. He's starting to ask questions. He's starting to understand why he's here at Nebraska."
When did third-year sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers ultimately decide to return to Nebraska? His answer this week was revealing: He never considered leaving at all, he said.
The Huskers ended the regular season by knocking off No. 10-ranked Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin 74-73 Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state
This year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.