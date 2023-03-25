Contract Pending Introducing "The Latitude". Welcome to Garden View at Vintage Heights. The Latitude Model will impress you immediately as you walk through the front door. This high quality row house style home features 3 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an open floor plan with plenty of space, all expertly situated on all 3 levels. The main level is complete with beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded cabinetry with granite counter tops. Complete stainless steel appliance package and linear gas fireplace. All 3 bedrooms have their own walk in closets and access to their own bathroom. Two stall rear attached garage and second story deck with south exposure backing to commons area. Easy access to community garden space, pickle ball courts, and paved walking path. Full service HOA, no need for a mower or snow blower. Home is situated on the perfect spot within Garden View at Vintage Heights.