3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $325,000

It's your lucky day. Beautiful Country Club Brick Charmer. Two story brick home with character inside and out. Gorgeous oak floors. Delightful kitchen with curved wall. Formal dining room that leads to a spacious sunroom on the side of the home. Fireplace in living room is a perfect focal point. 18 x 10 sitting room. Half bath. Stately staircase leads you to the delightful upstairs. Primary bedroom has unique fireplace, 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Basement adds to your living space with family room and yet another fireplace. Spacious laundry room. Fabulous patio for entertaining. Double car detached garage. 2700 Winthrop, what more do I need to say.