Delightful 3 bedroom ranch home in Colonial Hills. One owner has loved this home since day one. A very welcoming front porch leads you to the home. Spacious 18 x 9 eat-in kitchen is set up perfect for cooking. Large living room and informal dining area is open and airy. Primary bedroom is nice sized with quaint windows placed on each side of the bed. You'll love the attached bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms on first floor and full bath. Enclosed porch is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee and is handy for gardening and keeping plants over the winter time healthy for the next year. The basement adds to your living space with family room, rec room, sewing room, office and 3/4 bath and laundry. All appliances stay. The 14 x 20 detached garage is a plus for storing another car or any hobbyist's needs. Fenced in yard. Garden shed. Back patio perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Darling landscaping. Underground sprinklers. Radon mitigation system installed. Close to many amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $325,000
