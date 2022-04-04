Open House this Sunday 1:00 – 2:30!! Welcome to 6729 S. 41st St.! This 3 + 1 bed, 3 bath ranch home sits in popular Cripple Creek and looking for new owners. Step inside large entry way to see living room vaulted ceilings, wood floors and brick fireplace. Kitchen has tons of counterspace and desk area. Primary bedroom has double closets and full bath area. Basement is finished with family room, large rec room, ¾ bath and non-conforming bedroom with walk-in closet. Backyard has covered deck area with several trees for privacy. New siding was just installed on the house and some windows have been replaced. Get inside and se this home before its gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $325,000
