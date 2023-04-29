Simplify your life with this spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bath Ranch style home that offers just the right amount of room. The main level features a master suite, a second bedroom, and another full bath. Enjoy cooking, baking, and entertaining in the open kitchen with a large island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances that are all included. The kitchen flows into the living area, making it easy to spread out. Relax on the deck and take advantage of the main floor laundry for added convenience. The finished basement includes a large room for entertaining, a full bath, and the 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage space is also available. Don't miss out on this great opportunity in NE Lincoln.
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $325,000
