 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $320,000

THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHROOMS, 2 STORY HOUSE SITS IN THE HIGHLAND NORTH SUBDIVISION BACKING UP TO WALKING/BIKING TRAILS & OPEN GREEN SPACE. PUBLIC POOL, GOLF COURSE, & ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ALL ARE JUST A SHORT WALK AWAY. SHOPPING & DINING ARE ALSO CONVENIENTLY CLOSE. BASEMENT BOASTS ENOUGH ROOM, EGRESS WINDOW & THE ROUGHED IN PLUMBING TO MAKE A 4TH BEDROOM & 3RD FULL BATHROOM. UPPER LEVEL HOLDS THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH FRESHLY REMODELED MASTER BATH, INCLUDING LARGE WALK-IN FLOOR TO CEILING

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News