3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 3:00-4:30PM ! ! ! Stunning 2-story home in Southwest Lincoln! With new siding, roof, gutters and windows, this home has excellent curb appeal. This three bed, three bath home features a large kitchen with access to a nice covered patio area. Additionally, the main floor includes a foyer area, dining area, formal dining room, living room, powder bath and laundry room. The second level is complete with a master suite and spacious closet, two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement has large recreational room for entertaining when guests are over and plenty of storage space. With the furnace and A/C replaced in 2016 and the water heater in 2019, most of your high ticket items are new. Contact me today to schedule a time to see this wonderful home!